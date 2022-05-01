Man found shot to death inside his car in Fairfax district identified

A 22-year-old man found shot to death inside his vehicle in the Fairfax district on Saturday has been identified, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Dtravion Turner of Bowling Green, Ky., according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Officers responded about 6:20 a.m. to a radio call of a possible homicide in the area of North Orange Grove and Melrose avenues found Turner inside his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said residents reported hearing two gunshots at about 10 p.m. Friday, but no one called police.





