Man found shot to death inside Fresno home identified by police. Cops seek witnesses

The man found shot to death this week inside a home was identified Friday as a 39-year-old Fresno man, police said.

Brandon Munoz was found with a gunshot at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in a house on Anna Avenue near Gettysburg Avenue and Fresno Street, police said Friday in an update.

Officers went to the address after they got a report that someone was injured inside, police said.

Munoz died at the scene, police said.

No one else was in the home when officers arrived, but police said Friday they believe multiple others were there at the time of the shooting.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known and no suspect description was given by officers. Police ask any witnesses to come forward.

The killing marks the 51st murder investigation opened this year by Fresno police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.