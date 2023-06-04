Man found shot to death inside pickup truck in Conyers hotel parking lot

Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was found shot to death inside a pickup truck in Conyers.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Conyers police were called to the Intown Suites on Northlake Drive about a suspicious vehicle.

Once officers arrived, they reportedly found Dontavious Hardeman,33, dead inside a pickup truck with gunshot wounds to his body.

Police said this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Conyers Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 770-929-4203 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

