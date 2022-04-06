Man found shot to death inside car at Memphis apartments, police say

A man was found shot to death inside of a car in Memphis on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said the shooting happened at The Birch Apartments on Shady Birch Road around 5 p.m.

By the time officers arrived, a man was already dead of a gunshot wound inside of a black Honda Civic, according to police.

Police have not released any information about the shooter or shooters.

But, if you have any information about the person or people responsible for this, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

