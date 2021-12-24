Man found shot to death in Kansas City yard Christmas Eve morning. Police investigate





Kansas City police investigated a homicide Friday morning after a man who appeared to have been shot was found in a yard near 41st Street and Monroe Avenue, on the East Side.

At around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the residence after a caller saw the victim in the yard, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers found the victim unresponsive. Emergency services declared him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were trying to determine the man’s identity, whether the man lived in the area and if there were any witnesses.

This is Kansas City’s 155th homicide this year, according to data tracked by The Star. By this time last year, the deadliest year on record, the city had seen 180 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).