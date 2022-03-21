Man found shot to death in Madison County. Major Case Squad is investigating

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the slaying of a man who was found shot to death Thursday afternoon along North Bluff Road.

A press conference about the case is scheduled for Monday, according to a news release.

Few details were included in the release, which stated Maryville police had received a 911 call at 4:05 p.m. about a deceased person being found in the 2000 block of North Bluff Road. The caller reported that the person “appeared to have been shot multiple times,” according to the release from Detective Lt. Bryan Bauer of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Bauer is also the deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.

About 20 investigators are handling the case, the news release stated.