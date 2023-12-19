Man found shot to death in Marion County, deputies say

Marion County detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Marion County deputies responded to the 11000 block of SE 170th Lane in the Stonecrest Subdivision just before noon for reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Marion County Fire Rescue medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has only identified the victim as a white man.

MCSO Major Crimes detectives have responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

No details on a possible suspect or the sequence of events leading up to the shooting have been released.

However, deputies say they believe all the people who were involved have been accounted for and are in the process of being interviewed.

