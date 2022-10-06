Man found shot to death, Memphis Police say

A man was found shot to death in Memphis around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the gunfire happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road.

When police arrived, one man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX13 counted about a dozen squad cars at the scene as Memphis Police investigated.

MPD urged people to avoid the area.

