Man found shot to death in middle of road near Cobb County middle school

Cobb County police said a 23-year-old man was found shot to death in the middle of the road in front of a middle school Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of a person shot on Mars Hill Road in Acworth. Police found Anthony Wolfert with multiple gunshot wounds in front of Durham Middle School. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not said if they have identified any potential suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information to call them at 770-49903945. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.