Man found shot to death at Mountain View Park in north Phoenix

Phoenix police were investigating a homicide that left a man dead with a gunshot wound in a north Phoenix park.

At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to Mountain View Park near 7th and Cinnabar avenues. A passerby stated they found an unresponsive man.

When police arrived they found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon, on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Detectives responded to investigate the shooting, process the area and speak to witnesses.

As of Monday morning, the investigation remained active while investigators continued to process evidence. No arrests had been made.

Police said that anyone with information was urged to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness if they wished to remain anonymous.

