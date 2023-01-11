Man found shot to death near Calvary Cemetery, police say

A man was found shot to death near a Memphis cemetery on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said a man was found shot on Gold Avenue, just a few blocks from Calvary Cemetery, around 7 a.m.

Officers originally responded to a “man-down” call, but discovered the man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

That man died at the scene, according to police.

MPD has not released any information on the person or persons responsible for this man’s death.

If you know anything about this shooting, MPD urges you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: