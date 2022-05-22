Man found shot to death near businesses early Sunday morning, police say

A man was found shot to death near a group of Memphis businesses early on Sunday, May 22, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said they responded to a shooting call around 4:22 a.m. at 4400 Mendenhall Road.

That address is near Hobart Service, an appliance repair service, and CircleIT, a used computer store.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man shot to death.

No information about the shooter or shooters has been released at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

