Man found shot to death in north Minneapolis apartment, police say

A man was found early Thursday shot to death in a north Minneapolis apartment, authorities said.

Officers were responding about 2:45 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of N. Emerson Avenue and located the man gravely wounded inside the residence, police said.

Emergency medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been announced. Officers spoke with people in the area to learn more about the shooting, while crime scene and homicide investigators collected evidence, police said.

The identity and age of the victim have yet to be released, and police have not addressed a motive in connection with what is now the city's 65th homicide this year, according to the Star Tribune's database.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged by police to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction could lead to a reward.

