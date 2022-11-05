Man found shot to death on North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham, police say

A man was shot to death early Saturday morning in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham, police reported.

The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday and found an unconscious man who had been shot.

EMS took the man to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are continuing to investigate and released no additional details.

The Durham police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Investigator A. Harton at 919-560-4440, ext. 29312, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests in felony cases. Callers do not have to identify themselves.