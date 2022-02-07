Man found shot to death off Doc Bennett Road in Cumberland County

A man was found dead of at least one gunshot wound inside a vacant home in Cumberland County on Monday morning.

The body of Omar Baker, 40, was found in the home near the intersection of Charles Thigpen Drive and Doc Bennett Road at 2:39 a.m., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by the sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

The incident is not believed to be random, the statement said.

Further details were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide detective Sgt. R. Brinkley 910-677-5463 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available on your mobile device's app store.

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Man found fatally shot off Doc Bennett Road in Cumberland County