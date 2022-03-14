Man found shot to death outside Tacoma business, police say

A 48-year-old man was found dead outside a Tacoma business shortly after midnight Monday morning, police said.

Dispatchers from South Sound 911 received a report about 12:03 a.m. of a man shot outside a business in the 4300 block of East Portland Avenue in the city’s Eastside neighborhood, according to a news release from Tacoma Police Department.

Officers responded and found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man was declared dead on the scene. He has not yet been publicly identified.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene to investigate the homicide.