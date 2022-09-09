Man found shot to death in Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in Over-the-Rhine overnight.

Officers found the man's body on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of Elm Street just before midnight.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and is believed to be in his 30s, police said.

His name has not been released.

