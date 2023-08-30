Man found shot to death in Pacoima home; gunman on the loose

Police are searching for a gunman after a man was found shot to death in a Pacoima home Tuesday.

Officers responded to the home in the 12500 block of Debell Street around 9 p.m.

Neighbors said they had heard as many as six shots earlier in the day but no one had called police.

Pacoima shooting

It’s unclear who eventually found the victim, but when officers, arrived they found a 22-year-old Hispanic man with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of the home, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video showed several people gathered outside the home; many of them were hugging and crying.

There was no known motive for the shooting and no suspect description was immediately available.

