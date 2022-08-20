Man found shot to death in parking lot at a sports bar in Duluth, police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
Gwinnett County Police Department is on the scene investigating a shooting at a sports bar in Duluth.

Police said at 2:30 a.m., a man was found shot to death in the parking lot at Sportstime Bar & Grille on Satellite Blvd.

Details are limited at this time but the scene is still active.

More information to come on Channel 2 Action News at 6 a.m.

