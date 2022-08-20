Man found shot to death in parking lot at a sports bar in Duluth, police say

Gwinnett County Police Department is on the scene investigating a shooting at a sports bar in Duluth.

Police said at 2:30 a.m., a man was found shot to death in the parking lot at Sportstime Bar & Grille on Satellite Blvd.

Details are limited at this time but the scene is still active.

Shortly after 2:30 this morning officers located one male deceased in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound. https://t.co/5sQQGhJMmh pic.twitter.com/2V9hSvUXFq — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) August 20, 2022

