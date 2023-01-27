Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood identified as missing McKeesport man

A man reported missing from McKeesport was found shot to death in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Police were called to reports of a man found unresponsive in a wooded area at 9:30 a.m.

Officers found the man in the area of Herrod Street and Bond Street. He appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of Kenneth Lennex, who was reported missing on Wednesday, confirmed his identity to Channel 11.

The family of Kenneth Lennex confirms to us that his was the body found this morning in Elliott.



11 News was scheduled to interview Lennex’s mother on the search for her son. When we arrived, we were told she got the call that he was found dead.

