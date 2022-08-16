Man found shot to death in the road outside of U-Haul truck

A man was found shot to death in the road late Monday night.

According to Atlanta police, a passing motorist called police at 11:15 p.m. about a person down in the road in the 700 block of Hutchens Road. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot, lying next to a U-Haul truck.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The APD homicide investigators on the scene believe he was shot at the location. Police said the victim was either the driver or an occupant of the truck.

The victim was a black man between the age of 25 and 35, but his identity has not been revealed.

At this time, investigators said they are running a background on the victim and gathering details that led up to the shooting.

Police did not say if there was a suspect or person of interest in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

