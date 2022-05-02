Man found shot to death in road in north Mississippi, officials say

A man was found shot and killed in a roadway in north Mississippi, officials say.

Officers with the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office got a call that a motorist discovered a body in the road on CR 182 in the Hopewell community around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies and investigators arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound lying in the road, officials said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has information about the man’s death, contact the ALCO at 662.286.5521.

