Man found shot to death in road in north Mississippi, officials say
A man was found shot and killed in a roadway in north Mississippi, officials say.
Officers with the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office got a call that a motorist discovered a body in the road on CR 182 in the Hopewell community around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
When deputies and investigators arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound lying in the road, officials said.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
If anyone has information about the man’s death, contact the ALCO at 662.286.5521.
