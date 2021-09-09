Man found shot to death in road in Chesapeake, police say

Police say a man was found shot to death in a roadway Wednesday night.

At 10:21 p.m., Chesapeake police responded to the 1300 block of Pacels Way after reports of gun shots heard in the area. At the scene, officers found an man dead in the road.

Pacels Way was temporarily closed from the intersection of Fentress Loop through the 1400 block of Pacels Way as police conducted an investigation.

Officials haven’t released information about the victim or identify any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip at P3TIPS.COM, or using the P3TIPS app.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com