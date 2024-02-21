Man found shot to death on San Fernando Valley sidewalk

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on a San Fernando Valley sidewalk Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Jorge Ramos, 19, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Ethel Avenue in the Valley Glen neighborhood at around 1:28 p.m.

Arriving officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk while suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

No suspect was located in the area as police continue investigating the deadly incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call LAPD Homicide Detective Sadeh at 818-374-9550. The public can also call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

3 suspects wanted for robbing mother at Target in L.A. County

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.