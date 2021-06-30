Man found shot to death in SE ABQ

Jun. 30—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Southeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police were called around 8 p.m. to the 800 block of San Pedro SE, near Southern.

He said the 911 caller had found a man "lifeless" with a gunshot wound in the area. DeAguero gave no other details.

Earlier Tuesday, police had identified another recent homicide victim.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said 37-year-old Jorge Chacon was the man killed early Sunday morning in Northeast Albuquerque.

In that incident, police responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of a man being shot at the Osuna Apartments at 5920 Osuna Road NE.

Officers found Chacon fatally shot in the parking lot.