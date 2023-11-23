Man found shot to death in Seabrook neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after being shot in the Seabrook neighborhood on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. in the 7300 block of New Castle Street.

Two killed, one wounded in shootings minutes apart on Canal Street

Police say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The NOPD didn’t release further details.

Anyone with information about the crime can call NOPD Homicide Section investigators at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.