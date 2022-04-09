Man found shot to death in Sepulveda Basin; police seek public's help

A map of the San Fernando Valley shows where a man was found shot to death in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying anyone connected to the shooting death of a man whose body was found Friday in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 6300 block of Woodley Avenue, where a passerby directed them to the victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man's body was about 50 yards down a trail off Woodley, police said. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators found a gunshot wound on the man's upper torso, police said.

The 39-year-old’s identity was withheld, pending notification of his next of kin, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD's Valley Bureau homicide investigators at (818) 374-9550. Those submitting tips after hours or on weekends should call 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or via www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu.

