Man found shot to death on sidewalk in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday morning

A man was found dead on a sidewalk after a shooting Friday morning in Kansas City, Kansas., a police spokeswoman said.

Police received a call about a shooting shortly after 9 a.m. on Pacific Avenue just west of South 10th Street, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Officers who were nearby responded to the area and found a deceased man lying on the sidewalk. He had been shot, Chartrand said. The victim has not been identified.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, police believe the man’s killer or killers were probably in a vehicle and fled from the scene, she said.

No suspect or vehicle information was available. Investigators were collecting evidence and canvassing the area for possible witnesses and checking to see if there was any surveillance video available.

Because the shooting occurred in an area that is very busy at that time, police were hoping that they can find people who witnessed something that would help them solve the homicide, Chartrand said. They were also looking for people who might have been passing through the area at the time of the shooting.

“Sometimes you see things and don’t realize it until after the fact,” she said.

People with information about the homicide are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The killing is the 34th homicide of the year for Kansas City, Kansas, according to data tracked by The Star.