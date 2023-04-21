Man found shot to death after someone forced way into Coweta home, deputies say

Coweta County Sheriff officials are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Authorities said on Friday at 2:30 a.m., deputies received reports of a person shot at a home on Geter Circle.

When deputies arrived, they located a 41-year-old man who had been shot and killed.

At the scene, investigators also found evidence of forced entry.

Deputies have not said if the victim was the homeowner or not.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Investigator Gorringe at ggorringe@coweta.ga.us.

