Man found shot to death on W Lemon Street in Tampa, police say

Tampa police said a man was found dead from a gunshot wound early this morning on West Lemon Street.

Police said the man’s death is a homicide and detectives are investigating.

Officers were summoned to the 1100 block of W Lemon Street at 5:46 a.m. and found the man dead. That area is the West Riverfront neighborhood and is a few blocks from Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

“Detectives are diligently working to identify what led to the incident,” police said in a news release.

No other details were released.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting can call them at at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.