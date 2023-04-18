Man found shot to death in West Palm Beach home; police monitor person of interest

WEST PALM BEACH ― A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in a home in West Palm Beach, city police said.

Investigators have not identified the man, who was found dead in the Roosevelt Estates neighborhood south of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. His family has invoked its right to privacy under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution that allows it to withhold his name from public reports.

Officers responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. to a notification from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system on the 1300 block of Ninth Street. Following a subsequent 911 call, officers responded to a home where they found a man dead inside from at least one gunshot wound.

One person fled the shooting scene in a vehicle. Officers identified the vehicle and established surveillance at an apartment complex on Congress Avenue, police spokesperson Mike Jachles said. Police impounded the vehicle and investigators obtained a warrant to search it.

Police have identified a person of interest but had not disclosed his name as of Monday.

Jachles said the shooting was not a random act and that it remains under investigation.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: West Palm Beach police investigate man's death in fatal shooting