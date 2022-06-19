Man found shot dies from his injuries at storage facility in Parkland, deputies say

Hours after responding to a fatal shooting in Parkland early Saturday evening, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies were back in the area later that night after a report of a second shooting.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a storage facility in the 10400 block of Pacific Avenue South after a report of shots fired with a man down.

About that time, a number of motorcycles had reportedly left that location, according to the department.

Although deputies and paramedics attempted to save the man, he died at the scene.

The department reports there had been a large party at the location during the day and evening prior to the shooting.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Earlier in the day in Parkland, deputies had responded to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old active duty soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.