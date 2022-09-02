Man found shot in Downtown Pittsburgh

A man was found shot along the riverwalk near the Rachel Carson Bridge in Downtown Pittsburgh Friday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police said they were in the area of 9th Street and Fourt Duquesne Boulevard around noon when they found the man who had been shot in the leg.

He taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to public safety officials, Zone 2 officers spoke with witnesses on the scene.

Police said Zone 1 officers detained an person on the North Side. Right now, it’s unclear how they’re related to the incident and if they will be charged.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

UPDATE: A man was shot in the leg, according to @PghZone2. One person has been detained. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is stable. https://t.co/D0QvFlTxLb — Lauren Talotta (@LaurenTalottaTV) September 2, 2022

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Mar-a-Lago search: Court unseals detailed list of items seized from Trump estate Man shot, killed when confronting Pittsburgh police officer with gun during search for missing woman Police search for victim after large pool of blood is found on Pennsylvania street VIDEO: Friends and family remember man killed in Center Township, beg people to put down guns DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts