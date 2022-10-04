Man found shot in Downtown Pittsburgh alley dies from injuries

Oct. 4—A man found shot Monday night in a Downtown Pittsburgh alley has died, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the city's Cultural District around 11:20 p.m.

Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds to the stomach. The man, who police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after midnight, WPXI reported.

Pittsburgh police are investigating.

