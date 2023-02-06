Man found shot in Durham on Sunday night declared dead at the hospital

Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man found shot Sunday night was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police found the man, whose name and age have not been released, near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, also not named, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.