Man found shot in East Hills business

Brian C. Rittmeyer, The Valley News-Dispatch, Tarentum, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 19—A man was found shot in the 7900 block of Frankstown Avenue just after midnight, according to Pittsburgh police.

According to police, first responders found the victim inside a business with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The business was not identified. Police said the victim told officers that an unknown man shot him near the main entrance, then fled.

The suspect was wearing jeans and had a goatee, police said.

The victim was in stable condition when taken to a hospital, police said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .

