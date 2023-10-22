Man found shot in field Saturday morning in Kansas City has died, police say

Kansas City police are investigating another homicide after a man was found shot Saturday morning.

A shooting was reported at 10:46 a.m. Saturday near East 18th Street and Agnes Avenue. according to the Kansas City Police Department. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in an open field just east of the intersection.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries that were life-threatening and later died, police told media at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

No suspect information was immediately available. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

The killing marks the 153rd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data maintained by The Star, which include fatal police shootings. The city had seen 144 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

KCPD is working with Partners for Peace, a community resource for victims, in all homicide investigations to provide social services and monitor risk for retaliation.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.