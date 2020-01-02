Man is found shot in front of an Overtown grocery store, cops say

Police are investigating after they say a man was found shot and unconscious in front of a grocery store in Overtown.

The man, who is in his 40s, collapsed in front of a corner store on Northwest 12th Street and First Place, according to Miami police. He was found shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe he was shot elsewhere and went to the store looking for help, said Ofc. Michael Vega, spokesman for Miami police.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition and is undergoing surgery, Vega said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.