Man found shot in front yard dies overnight from injuries, Kansas City police say

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday in Kansas City, said police, who are investigating the homicide.

Officers were called at about 12:45 a.m. to the area of East 69th Street and Jackson Avenue on the sound of gunshots, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

The call was upgrade to a shooting as officers arrived to the scene a few houses away from the intersection where the call originated, Becchina said. There, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home.

The victim was taken by EMS to the hospital where he was declared dead a short time later.

After an initial investigation, Becchina said detectives believe the shooting happened in front of the home near where the victim was found.

No suspect information was immediately available. The name and age of the homicide victim has not yet been made public.

The latest killing marks the 108th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 149 homicides.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.