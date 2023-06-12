Man found shot on Genesee St. in critical condition

A 21-year-old Rochester man suffered serious injuries following a shooting in southwest Rochester Sunday night, according to Rochester police.

Officers are investigating what led to the incident, which occurred on Genesee Street around 11 p.m., said Lt. Jeffrey Pursel of the Rochester Police Department. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. He underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition early Monday morning.

No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

