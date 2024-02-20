Man found shot on ground, later dies: Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon and later died, Akron police reported.

First responders were called to the 900 block of Bellevue Avenue for reports of a shooting just after 4 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim was found on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

SEE moment man is catapulted from car during chase, and what happens next

EMS took the man to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he was declared dead.

Akron police are not releasing the name of the man at this time.

Detectives said that preliminary investigation found “multiple unknown males fled the scene on foot” following the shooting.

Police investigating ‘shocking’ vandalism spree

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or report anonymously to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.