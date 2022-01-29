Man found shot in head on Brooklyn street; suicide eyed

A man was fatally shot on a Brooklyn street early Saturday from what was believed to be a self-inflicted wound, cops said.

Cops found the victim, 42, sprawled out on the sidewalk on Jackson St. near Woodpoint Road in East Williamsburg about 12:30 a.m. He’d been shot in the head and a handgun was found by his body.

EMS rushed the man to Woodhull Hospital, where he died. An autopsy was scheduled.

Detectives believe the man took his own life, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

The victim had been hospitalized for psychiatric evaluations before his death and had sent messages to his girlfriend and other family members threatening suicide, the source said.