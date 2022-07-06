Man found shot in the head during wellness check, SC cops say

Sheriff’s deputies making a wellness check Tuesday night discovered the body of a South Carolina man who had been shot in the head, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Bobby Miller, 65, was found dead in the master bedroom of his North Augusta home in the 5000 block of Dogwood Drive, Coroner Darryl Ables said Wednesday.

At about 6:30 p.m., deputies were asked to check on Miller’s well being, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Information about who requested the wellness check was not available.

When there was no response, deputies found the back door to the home was unlocked, the sheriff’s office said. During a search of the home, deputies found Miller on the floor of main bedroom closet, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to the call about the wellness check, the sheriff’s office said it was contacted by by the Colquitt County (Georgia) sheriff with information about a potential shooter.

Jason Glenn Miller, 42, is currently being held in Colquitt County Jail on murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of violent crime charges, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Miller is listed as living at the same North Augusta residence as the home the coroner said was owned by Bobby Miller, and where the 65-year-old’s body was found.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, or when it happened.

Messages left with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office weren’t immediately returned.

A hearing about Jason Miller’s extradition to South Carolina has been scheduled, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

An autopsy on Bobby Miller will be performed in Newberry on Friday, Ables said.

The shooting continues to be investigated by the coroner’s office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.