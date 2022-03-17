Man found shot at a home he owns in north Wichita, police say

A man thought to be in his 60s was found shot once in the abdomen at a home he owns near 16th and Spruce on Thursday morning.

He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

A self-inflicted gunshot wound was reported around 9:26 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of North Spruce. Police now think he was shot by someone else, said Wichita police Sgt. Ed Brower.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside of the home, but some neighbors reported hearing a gunshot, Brower said.

People told police that the man didn’t live at the home, Brower said. Some of the windows on the home are partially boarded up. Brower said a family member found the man shot after he called them.

“Hopefully our victim will be able to talk to us shortly,” he said. “Too early to know what caused it or what it’s about.”