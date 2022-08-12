Man found shot, homes sprayed with bullets near Lexington school

Lexington police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that injured one man and damaged multiple vehicles and homes.

About 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Nickwood Trail, near Liberty Elementary School on Liberty Road, police said.

They found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lexington police. He was taken to an area hospital with what have been described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found multiple vehicles and homes in the area that also had been struck by gunfire.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reported Thursday that the shooting caused a heavy police presence in the area.

Lexington police ask that anyone with information about the case to contact them at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.