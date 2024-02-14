Man found shot in homicide in southeast Arlington Tuesday night, police say

A man is dead after being shot Tuesday night in southeast Arlington, according to a news release from police.

Homicide investigators aren’t sure why the 51-year-old man was around the 2200 block of Remynse Drive and are in the process of looking for witnesses or any video related to the shooting, police said.

The area where the victim was found is home to apartment complexes and shops.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a passerby reported seeing a man lying facedown on the ground, according to police. When they arrived, the officers found the man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after next-of-kin has been notified.

No arrests have been made and police are asking any witnesses to reach out to Detective Robinson at 817-459-5935 or, to remain anonymous, call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.