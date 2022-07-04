Man found shot inside car in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Eckert Street around 3:40 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was shot in the head in the driver’s seat of a car.

He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

There is no word on any suspects. Police continue to investigate.

A Public Safety spokesperson told Channel 11 that another shooting on the South Side happened around the same time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

