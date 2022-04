A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Tacoma Thursday night.

Tacoma police said that at 10:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 34th Street for reports of gunshots and sounds of cars racing away from the area shortly after.

Officers arrived to find a car with an unresponsive man inside.

Medics transported the 41-year-old victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.