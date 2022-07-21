Man found shot inside car on I-75 in Atlanta, police say
Traffic on I-75 southbound was slowed down on Wednesday evening, as Atlanta police arrived near the exit of Cleveland Avenue, where they found a man shot.
After authorities arrived at around 6:40 p.m., the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police say.
Investigators believe the man was involved in an earlier shooting on Wednesday, where police found a woman in her 30s with scratches on her arm where her car window shattered, police said.
Investigators say gunfire damaged several cars in the area.
None of the shooting victims have been identified.
The incident remains under investigation
