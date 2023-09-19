Man found shot inside crashed vehicles, Nashville police investigating homicide

Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was found shot in a crashed car.

Metro police officers initially responded to what they thought was a crash in the 300 block of East Thompson Lane, a residential street, about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Inside the crashed vehicle, they found a man with a gunshot wound. It's unclear if the man was pronounced dead on the scene or if he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

